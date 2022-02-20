Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

