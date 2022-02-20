Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Franchise Capital Ltd’s Largest Position

Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,623 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises about 17.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $143,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

PDD stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $204.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

