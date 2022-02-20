Piper Sandler Cuts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $540.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

TYL stock opened at $411.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

