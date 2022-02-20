Piper Sandler Cuts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $540.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $540.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.
TYL stock opened at $411.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.
In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
