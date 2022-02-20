Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,521 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

