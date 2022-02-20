Playcent Reaches Market Capitalization of $966,325.73 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 13% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $966,325.73 and approximately $38,069.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00106485 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.