Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 10,011 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Clear Secure worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,027,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,142,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,219,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 550,292 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,613 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $27.34 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

