Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 578,700 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 578,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 371,916 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.