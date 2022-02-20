Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 578,700 Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 578,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 371,916 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.73.
Ferroglobe Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
