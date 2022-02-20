Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Allakos worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Allakos by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 18.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Allakos by 28.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $5.76 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $139.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

