Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 196,923 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,923 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 475,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 297,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS opened at $25.70 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.