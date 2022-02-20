Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $4.54 Million Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.68 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

