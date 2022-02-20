Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $6.23 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Service Co. International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $58.95 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

