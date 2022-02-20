Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $228,000 Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,809,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 108,055 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 236.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 132,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 101.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,286,000 after buying an additional 657,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

EPRT stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.