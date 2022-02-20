Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 733,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,288,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $114,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,516 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.