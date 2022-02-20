Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $181,000 Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 356,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Game Technology by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 607,451 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IGT opened at $29.30 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

