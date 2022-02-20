Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $181,000 Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 356,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Game Technology by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 607,451 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:IGT opened at $29.30 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.
International Game Technology Profile
International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Game Technology (IGT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.