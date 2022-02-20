Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 878 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

INSP opened at $218.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.28 and a 200 day moving average of $234.74. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

