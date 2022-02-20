Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,424,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

