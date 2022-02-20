Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

PIF opened at C$15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$302.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.28. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$22.18.

PIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

