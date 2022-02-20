Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

PIF opened at C$15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$302.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.28. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$22.18.

PIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

