Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

TSE:PIF opened at C$15.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.28. The stock has a market cap of C$302.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.