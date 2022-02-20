Polkalokr Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $184,211.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

