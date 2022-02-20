Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.57.

POOL traded up $8.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.83. The stock had a trading volume of 678,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,803. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $500.12.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

