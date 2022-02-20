Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.73.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $59.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $8,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $415,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

