Primecoin Market Cap Tops $2.07 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,661,769 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

