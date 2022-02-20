Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $36,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

