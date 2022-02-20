PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.22 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 226,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PROS by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 24.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.