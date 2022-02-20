Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 1,088.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451,839 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Proterra worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 24,161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Proterra by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Proterra by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

PTRA opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

