PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.34 Million

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post $162.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.08 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $535.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.44 million to $536.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $710.77 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $721.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. 663,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,274. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.