Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years.

PMM opened at $7.29 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

