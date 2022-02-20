Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.
Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.00.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
