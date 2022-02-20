Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

