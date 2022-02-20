Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,506,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

