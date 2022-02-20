Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Lifted by Analyst

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.56 on Friday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 23.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after buying an additional 365,102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.