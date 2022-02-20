Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Decreased by Analyst

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVRx in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09).

CVRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. CVRx has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $1,750,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

