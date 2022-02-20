Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.92.

QSR opened at C$72.78 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$68.17 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$73.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.686 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.88%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

