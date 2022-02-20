Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

