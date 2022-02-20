Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.35 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

