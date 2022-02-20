Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.
NASDAQ:WING opened at $150.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.
In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Wingstop by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
