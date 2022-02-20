Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.14

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Qcash has a market cap of $64.40 million and approximately $54.98 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

