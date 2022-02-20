QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 6th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in QCR by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in QCR by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.