QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $4.19 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $116,382.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.06776495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,895.78 or 1.00149928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00048999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00051361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003208 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

