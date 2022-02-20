Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Qualys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

