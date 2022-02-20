R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $26.76. 20,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,247,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

