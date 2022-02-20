Rackspace Technology (RXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.