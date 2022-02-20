Rackspace Technology (RXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

