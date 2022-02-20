Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.93. 348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 502,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The stock has a market cap of $709.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

