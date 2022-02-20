Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)’s stock price rose 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 10,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rambler Metals and Mining (RBMTF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.