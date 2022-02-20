Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Holdings Decreased by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,581,295 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for 27.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.83% of Range Resources worth $107,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

