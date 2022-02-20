Raymond James Analysts Give First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) a C$39.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FM. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.93.

FM stock opened at C$33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$37.85. The company has a market cap of C$23.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

