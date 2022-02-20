Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

