Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$21.45 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.31 and a 1 year high of C$24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

