Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

NSR opened at C$8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.79. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

