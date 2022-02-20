RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROLL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $181.77. 151,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,560. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.37 and its 200-day moving average is $210.63. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,267.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,935,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

