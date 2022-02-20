RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.67.
A number of research firms recently commented on ROLL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $181.77. 151,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,560. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.37 and its 200-day moving average is $210.63. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,267.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,935,000.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
