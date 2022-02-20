Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Realty Income.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $74.60.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

